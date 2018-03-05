Virtual Reality Boxing Game Knockout League Out Now on PSVR

While boxing hasn’t exactly been given the video game love it might deserve, developers Grab Games hope to give fans something to enjoy when it comes to the world of boxing. Today, they announced that their upcoming virtual reality boxing game Knockout League is out now for players to pick up and experience. You can check out a brief trailer for the game below, which showcases some classic boxing action mixed in with some unique characters.

As you can tell from the trailer above, Knockout League won’t be a strict, hardcore boxing title, as you can also take on enemies like a pirate or a giant octopus. Other than that, however, the game offers full body experience, allowing players to dodge, block, bob, and weave as they try to defeat their opponents. The game is available now and can be found on the PlayStation Store for $29.99.

For more on Knockout League, check out a brief description of the game below:

Full body experience–Dodge, block, bob, weave, and punch your way to victory. Study your opponents and use their tendencies to your advantage. Use punch variety and great defense to build momentum and get in the zone. Hit the speed bag to work on your hand speed and rhythm. Try your hand at focus mitts to work on combos and punch variety. Go to Reflex Alley to put your stamina to the test. Turn on the calorie tracker to keep track of the workout benefits while you’re at it.

Knockout League is now available.