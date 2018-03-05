UK Sales Chart: FIFA 18 Reigns Supreme, Kingdom Come: Deliverance Falls Off List

The UK sales chart for last week were made available today, and for the third week in a row, FIFA 18 has claimed its top spot on top of the chart. Grand Theft Auto V remained firmly entrenched into the #2 spot, with Call of Duty: WWII once again remaining in the third spot for bestselling games. Kingdom Come: Deliverance, on the other hand, continued its tumble, falling completely out of the top 20 altogether. Monster Hunter: World continued to sell incredibly well, dropping only one spot into the #5 slot.

Here are the 20 best-selling games through retail stores in the UK for the week ending March 3, 2018, according to GfK Chart-Track:

FIFA 18 Grand Theft Auto V Call of Duty: WWII Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Monster Hunter: World Super Mario Odyssey EA Sports UFC 3 Playerunknown’s Battlegrounds The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild Shadow of the Colossus Fallout 4 Tom Clancy’s Rainbow 6: Siege Assassin’s Creed Origins Crash Bandicoot N.Sane Trilogy Rocket League: Collector’s Edition Forza Horizon 3 Metal Gear Survive LEGO Worlds The Sims 4 Resident Evil 7: Biohazard

For more on the best seller, make sure to check out our FIFA 18 review:

FIFA 18 is an incredible football game that has something to offer every gamer. There’s a very human and relatable story to be found in Alex Hunter’s latest chapter, and those who just want polished gameplay will find just that in its many different modes. In addition, anyone who is a fan of the beautiful game will want to check out this year’s installment.

