UK Sales Chart: FIFA 18 Reigns Supreme, Kingdom Come: Deliverance Falls Off List

March 5, 2018Written by Anthony Nash

The UK sales chart for last week were made available today, and for the third week in a row, FIFA 18 has claimed its top spot on top of the chart. Grand Theft Auto V remained firmly entrenched into the #2 spot, with Call of Duty: WWII once again remaining in the third spot for bestselling games. Kingdom Come: Deliverance, on the other hand, continued its tumble, falling completely out of the top 20 altogether. Monster Hunter: World continued to sell incredibly well, dropping only one spot into the #5 slot.

Here are the 20 best-selling games through retail stores in the UK for the week ending March 3, 2018, according to GfK Chart-Track:

  1. FIFA 18
  2. Grand Theft Auto V
  3. Call of Duty: WWII
  4. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
  5. Monster Hunter: World
  6. Super Mario Odyssey
  7. EA Sports UFC 3
  8. Playerunknown’s Battlegrounds
  9. The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild
  10. Shadow of the Colossus
  11. Fallout 4
  12. Tom Clancy’s Rainbow 6: Siege
  13. Assassin’s Creed Origins
  14. Crash Bandicoot N.Sane Trilogy
  15. Rocket League: Collector’s Edition
  16. Forza Horizon 3
  17. Metal Gear Survive
  18. LEGO Worlds
  19. The Sims 4
  20. Resident Evil 7: Biohazard

