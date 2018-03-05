It’s the Last Day to Redeem Free PlayStation Plus Games for February

Today is the last day that PlayStation Plus subscribers will be able to redeem the February PlayStation Plus games. The free games for February will go away on March 6. That means players still have time to redeem games like Knack, Grand Kingdom, Spelunker HD, Mugen Souls Z, Exiles End, and more.

Of course, there’ll be new PlayStation Plus games in place of it. New additions to the line-up in February include Ratchet & Clank, Bloodborne, Legend of Kay, Claire: Extended Cut, and more. It’s definitely a solid month for all PlayStation owners. For more on the upcoming games, check out how it compares to Games with Gold for the current month of free offerings.

Here are the games both leaving and entering the PlayStation Plus Instant Game Collection next week on March 6, 2018 in North America and Europe:

These titles will become available on March 6, 2018. Until then, players will be able to redeem February’s line-up of titles.

What do you think of the March 2018 PlayStation Plus free games? Which free PlayStation 4 game of the selection will you be playing first? Are you happy or disappointed with the list? Let us know what you think about all of the PlayStation Plus bonuses in the comment section below!