Life is Strange 2 Developers Ready to Work on New Stories and Characters

With the Before the Storm arc of Life is Strange wrapping up, the folks at DONTNOD are beginning to turn their attention to their next project, Life is Strange 2. Over at the Life is Strange blog, the studio revealed that with most of the content for Before the Storm out in the world, both Michael Koch and Raoul Barbet’s teams will begin work in the coming months on forming new stories and characters.

“But when a door closes, a window opens… or, something like that,” says the blog post. “We now look forward to the coming months, when Michel Koch and Raoul Barbet’s team at DONTNOD returns to present the new story and characters of the next Life is Strange. Until then, Farewell!” Of course, we’ll have to likely wait a bit more until DONTNOD is ready to reveal more concrete information on the game, but it is good to see the company beginning to think about what Life is Strange 2 might include.

That said, Before the Storm does do some fantastic work of setting the brickwork for the original game. I’ve previously criticized how the game tried to get players to feel bad for Nathan Prescott, and while I still think that he’s trash, there is a very powerful (and entirely missable) scene that can be overheard at one point. I also loved getting to see the beginning steps of Chloe’s transformation into the blue-haired punk that I had come to loved in Life is Strange. There are plenty of great nods to long-time fans, even though the story can largely stand on its own. While I’m not sure if Before the Storm will hold the same place in my heart as the original, I’m certainly glad that Deck Nine Games got to tell their own story in Arcadia Bay. It’s a very different tale, one on a completely smaller scale both in terms of narrative and length, but one that still manages to make an impact. It’s a more personal story, and it wound up being quite bittersweet having to say goodbye to the duo of Chloe and Rachel.

