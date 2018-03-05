Life is Strange: Before the Storm Update 1.05 Released, Adds Compatibility for DLC

Life is Strange: Before the Storm update 1.05 is now available on PlayStation 4. It adds in compatibility for the Farewell bonus episode, and fixes some bugs in the prior two episodes. It’s a decent chunk of a download, weighing in at over a gigabyte.

Check out the full Life is Strange: Before the Storm update 1.05 patch notes below:

Improvements added in the patch: Small number of text corrections in various languages

Fixed minor dialogue issues in Episode 2 and Episode 3

Fixed minor cosmetic issues in Episode 2 and Episode 3

Minor bug fixes in Episode 3

Compatibility update for Farewell DLC

For more on the game, check out my Life is Strange: Before the Storm review. Here’s what I had to say about the title:

That said, Before the Storm does do some fantastic work of setting the brickwork for the original game. I’ve previously criticized how the game tried to get players to feel bad for Nathan Prescott, and while I still think that he’s trash, there is a very powerful (and entirely missable) scene that can be overheard at one point. I also loved getting to see the beginning steps of Chloe’s transformation into the blue-haired punk that I had come to loved in Life is Strange. There are plenty of great nods to long-time fans, even though the story can largely stand on its own. While I’m not sure if Before the Storm will hold the same place in my heart as the original, I’m certainly glad that Deck Nine Games got to tell their own story in Arcadia Bay. It’s a very different tale, one on a completely smaller scale both in terms of narrative and length, but one that still manages to make an impact. It’s a more personal story, and it wound up being quite bittersweet having to say goodbye to the duo of Chloe and Rachel.

The Life is Strange: Before the Storm update 1.05 is available now.