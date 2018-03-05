Read the Final Fantasy XV Update 1.22 Patch Notes

Final Fantasy XV update 1.22 is now available to download. It adds in compatibility for Final Fantasy XV Royal Pack, brings character dossiers to the Archives, and has new quests in Chapter 10. There’s also plenty of Comrades updates too!

Check out the complete Final Fantasy XV update 1.22 patch notes below:

Addition of compatibility with FINAL FANTASY XV ROYAL PACK

Inclusion of character dossiers (accessible from the Archives)

Announcement of winning snapshots from fourth photo contest (viewable at Mother of Pearl at Galdin Quay)

Implementation of new quests in Chapter 10

Addition of new Comrades quests (exclusive to COMRADES)

Implementation of new Royal Sigils (exclusive to COMRADES)

Introduction of chocobo breeding feature (exclusive to COMRADES)

Addition of new trophies (exclusive to COMRADES)

Various bug fixes

For more on the popular role-playing game, check out our Final Fantasy XV review. Here’s what reviewer Keri Honea had to say about the title:

The best parts of Final Fantasy XV are not unfolding the epic story, completing side quests, or your first summon (although that is pretty damn cool), but the bonding of these four friends as they try to survive being hunted by the empire. I often preferred watching Ignis drive the team instead of fast traveling because of the interactions between the friends. It’s a blast checking out the photos Prompto took during the day around the campfire. It’s heartwarming listening to the team tease one another, especially when Noctis takes on yet another fetch quest. You can’t help but smile when Noctis celebrates with a teammate after executing a linked attack. FFXV may be a grand epic about saving the world from evil, but at its heart, it’s about the incredible bonds of friendship, true friendship. This isn’t some party that came together unexpectedly because the world is coming to an end; these four have been friends since they were kids. It doesn’t matter that Noctis’ friends are his guard now, because you know they would be protecting him all the same if they weren’t guards or if he wasn’t the prince. Final Fantasy games of the past have had numerous touching moments, but none have been quite like this. Square Enix has taken quite a few risks with Final Fantasy XV to make it different from past installments or even JRPGs overall. Despite some graphical issues, they have pulled off an amazing experience, and it’s one that veterans and newcomers alike can immensely enjoy. This road trip has been well worth the wait.

Final Fantasy XV update 1.22 is available now.