Read the Rocket League Update 1.42 Patch Notes

March 5, 2018Written by Tyler Treese

Rocket League update 1.42 is now available to download. Not only does it add in the DC Super Heroes DLC Pack content, but it also has some small tweaks to the game as well. This includes allowing spectators to chat during matches, and a few bug fixes.

Check out the complete Rocket League update 1.42 patch notes below:

NEW CONTENT

DC Super Heroes DLC

  • The DC Super Heroes DLC Pack is now available on all platforms

    • Battle-Cars

      • ‘’89 Batmobile’

      • ‘The Dark Knight Rises Tumbler’

    • Rocket Boost

      • ‘Speed Force’

    • Decals

      • ‘Aquaman’ (Breakout)

      • ‘Batman’ (Paladin)

      • ‘Cyborg’ (Roadhog)

      • ‘Flash’ (Venom)

      • ‘Green Arrow’ (Hotshot)

      • ‘Green Lantern’ (Merc)

      • ‘Superman’ (Octane)

      • ‘Wonder Woman’ (X-Devil)

    • Player Banners

      • ‘Aquaman’

      • ‘Batman’

      • ‘DC’

      • ‘Cyborg’

      • ‘Flash’

      • ‘Green Arrow’

      • ‘Green Lantern’

      • ‘Superman’

      • ‘Wonder Woman’

    • Wheels

      • ‘Flash’

      • ‘Wonder Woman’

CHANGES AND UPDATES

Spectator Mode

  • Spectators can now chat during matches

Competitive Season 6 Rewards

  • The appearance of the ‘Season 6 – Diamond’ Reward Wheels has been updated

BUG FIXES

General

  • Fixed a bug preventing players from being able to change Presets in the Endgame screen between matches

  • Division/Rank Up/Down animations now successfully display on the Endgame screen

  • Adjusted Xbox 360 controller vibration

Rocket League update 1.42 is available now.

