Read the Rocket League Update 1.42 Patch Notes
Rocket League update 1.42 is now available to download. Not only does it add in the DC Super Heroes DLC Pack content, but it also has some small tweaks to the game as well. This includes allowing spectators to chat during matches, and a few bug fixes.
Check out the complete Rocket League update 1.42 patch notes below:
NEW CONTENT
DC Super Heroes DLC
The DC Super Heroes DLC Pack is now available on all platforms
Battle-Cars
‘’89 Batmobile’
‘The Dark Knight Rises Tumbler’
Rocket Boost
‘Speed Force’
Decals
‘Aquaman’ (Breakout)
‘Batman’ (Paladin)
‘Cyborg’ (Roadhog)
‘Flash’ (Venom)
‘Green Arrow’ (Hotshot)
‘Green Lantern’ (Merc)
‘Superman’ (Octane)
‘Wonder Woman’ (X-Devil)
Player Banners
‘Aquaman’
‘Batman’
‘DC’
‘Cyborg’
‘Flash’
‘Green Arrow’
‘Green Lantern’
‘Superman’
‘Wonder Woman’
Wheels
‘Flash’
‘Wonder Woman’
CHANGES AND UPDATES
Spectator Mode
- Spectators can now chat during matches
Competitive Season 6 Rewards
The appearance of the ‘Season 6 – Diamond’ Reward Wheels has been updated
BUG FIXES
General
Fixed a bug preventing players from being able to change Presets in the Endgame screen between matches
Division/Rank Up/Down animations now successfully display on the Endgame screen
Adjusted Xbox 360 controller vibration
Rocket League update 1.42 is available now.