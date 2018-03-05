Read the Rocket League Update 1.42 Patch Notes

Rocket League update 1.42 is now available to download. Not only does it add in the DC Super Heroes DLC Pack content, but it also has some small tweaks to the game as well. This includes allowing spectators to chat during matches, and a few bug fixes.

Check out the complete Rocket League update 1.42 patch notes below:

NEW CONTENT DC Super Heroes DLC The DC Super Heroes DLC Pack is now available on all platforms Battle-Cars ‘’89 Batmobile’ ‘The Dark Knight Rises Tumbler’ Rocket Boost ‘Speed Force’ Decals ‘Aquaman’ (Breakout) ‘Batman’ (Paladin) ‘Cyborg’ (Roadhog) ‘Flash’ (Venom) ‘Green Arrow’ (Hotshot) ‘Green Lantern’ (Merc) ‘Superman’ (Octane) ‘Wonder Woman’ (X-Devil) Player Banners ‘Aquaman’ ‘Batman’ ‘DC’ ‘Cyborg’ ‘Flash’ ‘Green Arrow’ ‘Green Lantern’ ‘Superman’ ‘Wonder Woman’ Wheels ‘Flash’ ‘Wonder Woman’

CHANGES AND UPDATES Spectator Mode Spectators can now chat during matches Competitive Season 6 Rewards The appearance of the ‘Season 6 – Diamond’ Reward Wheels has been updated BUG FIXES General Fixed a bug preventing players from being able to change Presets in the Endgame screen between matches

Division/Rank Up/Down animations now successfully display on the Endgame screen

Adjusted Xbox 360 controller vibration

Rocket League update 1.42 is available now.