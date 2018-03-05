The Long Reach Delayed on PlayStation Vita, Out March 14 on PS4

Painted Black games has announced today that The Long Reach, the studio’s upcoming horror-thriller game, will be launching on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC on March 14. The PlayStation Vita version, however, has been delayed by the studio due to technical problems that were discovered in development.

The base game will be available for PlayStation 4 at $14.99, but a limited Signature Edition is available for preorder now at $34.76, and includes the game, an official soundtrack CD, a “Development Manual & Project Introduction” booklet, and a physical box with the developer’s signatures on it. As for the PlayStation Vita version of the game, Painted Black says they’ll have more news on that situation as it develops, so we’ll have to wait and see how the Vita version comes along.

For more information on the upcoming game, check out some of the features of it below:

· The Long Reach is a horror-thriller hell bent on screwing with your perception of things. · The game misuses stunning pixel art to create gruesome and unsettling images. · You’ll be playing as Calvin throughout the game – this is an example of the lies and deception that we have in store for you. · You won’t be forced to figure everything out. Escape if you wish, in fact, we encourage you to run for your life! · Solve puzzles that require thinking outside the box. The box provided by our publisher was never used during the development. · You’ll be able to talk with plenty of characters. In fact, you’ll have a chance to pitch in every five lines or so. · A classic adventure game inventory filled with keys and weird stuff (note: no Elvish swords glowing faintly blue when evil is close in this game). · Original atmospheric and haunting soundtrack. The composer’s not right in the head, he brought weird stuff home to use in the soundtrack. We’re all concerned for his cat.

The Long Reach will release on March 14, 2018.