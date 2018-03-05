Fight the Ultimate Evil in The Swords of Ditto, Launching Next Month

Developers Onebitbeyond have taken to the PlayStation Blog today to announce that their upcoming game The Swords of Ditto will release on PlayStation 4 next month on April 24. The game focuses on offering players individual “micro adventures” throughout their journey, making each run that a player does different than the last. You can check out a trailer for the game below.

The general gist of the game is that the land of Ditto has been under siege by an evil being, and players must wield a legendary sword and take down Mormo, the villain of the story. When players load into the game, they will begin as a randomly designed hero and can either try and defeat the ultimate evil off the bat or take things a bit slower. When players die in the game, they will respawn as a new hero that awakens 100 years after the previous, meaning that each playthrough of the game is sure to offer something different.

For more on The Swords of Ditto, check a brief description of the game below:

The Swords of Ditto is a “micro adventure” which means each individual adventure will be a small, focused experience that has players experience a new version of the world with each run. The land of Ditto has been under siege by the evil Mormo as far as anyone can remember, thriving and crumbling depending on the hero of each era’s success against the forces of darkness. Take down Mormo and the world is a happier, brighter place. Fail and Ditto and its poor citizens descend into a dark, crumbling version of their world.

The Swords of Ditto will release on April 24, 2018.

[Source: PlayStation Blog]