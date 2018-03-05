New Virtual Reality Soccer Title VRFC Out Tomorrow on PSVR

Developers Cherry Pop Games have announced that their virtual reality football club game, VRFC, will be launching tomorrow for PlayStation VR, Oculus Rift, and HTC Vive. The game allows players to kick, dribble, tackle, and complete many other soccer moves all in virtual reality as the game promises “full body simulation” with no floating hands or feet.

According to the folks at Cherry Pop Games, VRFC will allow up to eight players to go online and battle it out in competitive online modes. For more on the upcoming soccer title, check out a brief description of the game below via the developers:

VRFC takes 8 football ready enthusiasts running, kicking and sliding into the world’s first FPF(First person football game). A first person soccer game, played in VR where you control the running, dribbling and kicking motions with the unique agile locomotion mechanic, giving you the ability to play a game of five aside football in VR Play in competitive online 8-player matches with global leaderboards, or invite your friends into a private match for a little friendly competition. Master the training activities offline and with fully customisable game settings you can tailor your agile VR experience to suit you. VRFC is not just your typical football experience, its energetic and fun, an innovative upper body workout burning calories as you play, Virtual reality is a great place to exercise as you’re transported to world of fun and games, you can feel the burn but it doesn’t feel like a workout!

VRFC will release on March 6, 2018.