Dragon’s Crown Pro Characters Trailer Shows New Gameplay
Dragon’s Crown Pro is quickly approaching its May 15, 2018 release date. The PlayStation 4 enhanced port of Vanillaware’s brawler will feature all of the combat that made the original a success on PlayStation 3 and Vita. Publisher Atlus just put out a new trailer showing off its cast of characters, which feature some pretty unique designs.
Check out the Dragon’s Crown Pro characters trailer below:
For more on the enhanced port of the brawler, check out the official features list:
- Visuals Fit for an Ancient Dragon – With beautifully refined artwork and 4K resolution support, Vanillaware’s signature art style will come alive as you bludgeon, cleave, shoot, and loot through the dungeons of Hydeland.
- A Rousing Adventurer’s Soundtrack – A newly recorded soundtrack by fabled composer Hitoshi Sakimoto, supported by a live orchestra, will accompany daring treasure hunters on their search for the Dragon’s Crown.
- Glorious Presentation – Rejoice because English and Japanese audio options will now be available! Plus, game text will be localized in French, Italian, German, and Spanish.
- All the Royal Bells and Whistles – If you already own Dragon’s Crown, your saves won’t go to waste. There will be online cross-play & cross-save compatibility with existing PS3 and Vita versions. Oh, and all patches, features, and the Storyteller Voice Pack DLC from the original game will be included!
- Four Player Frenzy – With the fun local couch co-op and online multiplayer you remember, up to four players can experience countless hours battling together.
Dragon’s Crown Pro will release on May 15, 2018 for PlayStation 4.