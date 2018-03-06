Everspace Launching for PlayStation 4 in May

Independent developers Rockfish Games have announced today that Everspace, a 3D roguelike space shooter, will be coming to PlayStation 4 later this year on May 29. The game will also have an add-on, titled Everspace – Encounters, that will launch on the same date for the system. You can check out a trailer for the game below.

When the game launches, it will retail for $29.99, with the DLC coming in at $9.99. Players will be able to purchase both in a bundle for $34.99, and a Galactic Edition will also be released for $39.99 that will include the game, the add-on, an original soundtrack, and a color-printed booklet documenting the game and studio’s history. All versions of the game, including the retail and Galactic Edition, will launch on May 29, so fans who pick up the bundles won’t have to wait any longer to jump into space.

For more on the upcoming game, check out a brief description of the space shooter below:

EVERSPACE™ takes daring space pilots on a challenging journey through six sectors, each featuring multiple procedurally-generated levels full of dangers and treasures. In each run, they will face entirely new situations, continuously testing their skills, experience, and talent for improvisation. Players will find three ships with different capabilities to choose from, plus a wide range of weapons, devices, and consumables at their disposal. Great piloting skills will be needed to stand a chance against various enemies, along with a keen eye for loot and mineable resources, which are used to repair damaged ship components or to craft new equipment and modifications, giving players an advantage in combat and a better chance of making it out of a sticky situation alive.

Everspace will release on May 29, 2018.