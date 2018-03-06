Some Features of PSN Down for Scheduled Maintenance

Sony has announced that PlayStation Network will be undergoing scheduled maintenance today from March 6, 5:30 PM PT to March 7, 12:30 AM PT. Thankfully, this doesn’t look to impact player’s abilities to play online, as Sony states that only “select titles will not be able to view leaderboard rankings or upload scores.” The clarify that “all other network functionality, including online gameplay and PS Store, will remain accessible during this maintenance.”

If this all sounds like déjà vu, it’s because identical maintenance took place yesterday, March 5, 2018. It was at the same hours (March 5, 5:30 PM PT through March 6, 12:30 AM PT). Like today, players were able to play all of their games online during the maintenance. It was just some select functionality (such as rankings) that wasn’t functioning fully.

Here’s the official PSN down for maintenance announcement from Sony:

PlayStation Network will undergo a planned maintenance that may impact the ranking functionality of select titles. The maintenance is scheduled as follows: March 5, 5:30 PM PT to March 6, 12:30 AM PT

March 6, 5:30 PM PT to March 7, 12:30 AM PT During this time, users playing select titles will not be able to view leaderboard rankings or upload scores. All other network functionality, including online gameplay and PS Store, will remain accessible during this maintenance. We apologize for any inconvenience.

As far as maintenance goes, this is rather minor and shouldn’t impact player’s evening of gaming much. If you wind up having more issues than those specified, let us know in the comments below. There’s always a chance that things can go worse than planned, after all.

[Source: Sony]