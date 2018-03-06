CD Projekt Red Teases Geralt Cameo in Another Game

While CD Projekt Red may not be working on any entries in The Witcher series just yet, fans can apparently still expect to see their favorite, grizzled White Wolf in another game. Taking to Twitter, Marcin Momat – the Community Lead for CD Projekt Red – teased fans by asking how they would feel if Geralt stepped out of his game for the first time and made in appearance in another one later this year.

What if Geralt was going to step out of the @witchergame for the very first time to make an appearance in one of the upcoming games later this year? pic.twitter.com/dMTn1Im6HD — Marcin Momot (@Marcin360) March 6, 2018

Of course, it’s anyone’s guess as to what game Marcin is referring to, and just how big of a cameo he’s talking. It could be something as simple as a quick picture of Geralt in an upcoming game, but judging by the tweet, it seems like the Witcher himself might be making some sort of cameo in an upcoming game. For now, we’ll have to let the speculation begin, so let us know in the comments what game you’d like to see Geralt make an appearance in.

