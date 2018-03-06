James Harden is Wearing a Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 Hat (Update)

Update: Kotaku’s Jason Schreier says that a source has confirmed that this is the logo for Call of Duty: Black Ops 4.

A hat worn by NBA superstar James Harden has the internet buzzing. As seen above, the hat has plenty of similarities with the logo for Call of Duty: Black Ops III. When combined with the recent Black Ops 4 rumors, it has led many people to assume this might be the logo for Call of Duty: Black Ops 4. Although apparently Activision didn’t get the memo on how roman numerals work.

Check out the Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 hat below:

The Beard has arrived, and he's ready for battle with the Thunder. pic.twitter.com/ky3E8TK9Hy — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) March 7, 2018

This shouldn’t come as a total surprise. Earlier today, we wrote about Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 listings appearing on GameStop:

Notorious Call of Duty insider site CharlieIntel has gathered some intel that appears to confirm Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 is happening. A tipster sent the site numerous images from GameStops internal listings that show a number of Call of Duty Black Ops 4 pieces of merchandise, including lanyards and t-shirts. If Activision is getting ready to reveal this year’s next Call of Duty soon, it makes sense that GameStop would have their system loaded up with merch and products associated with the game. The system shows that May 1 is the expected arrival of these products to the warehouse. 2018 is Treyarch’s year to produce their Call of Duty, with Activision having its studios on a three year development cycle. Speculation has been creeping about Black Ops 4 since an industry insider leaked the information earlier this year. He indicated that Black Ops 4 would be set in modern times and be a boots on the ground experience. He also claimed that the project was also coming to the Nintendo Switch, in addition to PS4 and Xbox One. At the time, the insider information was purely specualtion and rumor, but the GameStop listings seem to confirm that Treyarch’s project is indeed the fourth entry in the Black Ops series.

The next Call of Duty title is set to release in 2018.