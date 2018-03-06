PlayStation Store Sales in North America: Week of March 6, 2018

This week on the North American PlayStation Store, you’ll find discounts on some AAA games for PlayStation 4 and Vita, a few PlayStation 3 titles, and a bunch of other offerings. There’s also a critics choice sale to browse through during this week’s PlayStation Store sales. Like always, it’s another exciting week on the PlayStation Store.

Here are the games on sale through the PlayStation Store this week, with some deals ending on March 13 at 8am PT/11am ET. All discounts listed are PlayStation Plus prices if applicable (although other prices are listed within the parentheses if applicable).

All Deals PlayStation 4 AeternoBlade – $13.99

– $13.99 Albert and Otto – $7.19

Black the Fall – $8.99

Call of Duty: Advanced Warfare Digital Pro – $29.99 Gold Edition – $19.79

Call of Duty: Black Ops III – Zombies Chronicles Edition – $38.99 Deluxe – $64.99

Call of Duty: Ghosts Gold Edition – $19.79

Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare – $19.79 Digital Deluxe – $49.99 Legacy – $39.99

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Remastered – $23.99 Variety Map – $7.49

Call of Duty: WWII Deluxe – $74.99

Children of Zodiarcs – $12.59

Dead or Alive 5 Last Round – $19.99

Deus Ex: Mankind Divided – $7.49 Deluxe – $11.24

Dissidia Final Fantasy NT – $44.99 Deluxe – $63.74

Dragon Quest Heroes – $23.99 Dragon Quest Heroes: Digital Slime Edition – $25.79

Dragon Quest Heroes II – $35.99

Final Fantasy Type-0 HD – $9.99

Final Fantasy XII The Zodiac Age – $29.99

Final Fantasy XIV Online Complete Edition – $29.99

Heroine Anthem Zero Episode 1 – $9.09

Hitman GO – $1.99

I Am Setsuna – $19.99

Just Cause 3 XL – $11.24

Kingdom Hearts HD 2.8 Final Chapter – $41.99

Lara Croft and the Temple of Osiris & Season Pass – $4.34

Lara Croft GO – $2.49

Murdered: Soul Suspect – $3.99

NieR: Automata – $29.99

Oh My Godheads – $11.99

Rise of the Tomb Raider: 20 Year Celebration – $19.79

Senran Kagura: Peach Beach Splash – $29.99 Sexy Soaker Edition – $38.99

Sleeping Dogs – $4.49

Star Ocean: Integrity and Faithlessness – $14.99

Star Ocean: The Last Hope – $14.69

Stick it to the Man – $2.79

Thief – $2.99

Timothy vs the Aliens – $13.99

Tomb Raider: Definitive Edition – $5.99

World of Final Fantasy – $29.99 PlayStation 3 Call of Duty 4: Modern Warfare Bundle – $6.59

Call of Duty: Advanced Warfare Digital Pro – $22.49 Gold – $12.49

Call of Duty: Black Ops & Black Ops II Bundle – $23.99

Call of Duty: Black Ops w/ First Strike – $13.19 Ultimate Edition – $24.74

Call of Duty: Black Ops II w/ Revolution Map – $16.49



Call of Duty: Black Ops III – $12.49

Call of Duty Classic – $6.59

Call of Duty: Ghosts Hardened – $19.99 Gold – $11.24

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 Ultimate Edition – $19.59

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Bundle – $13.19

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 – $6.59

Crystal Defenders – $4.99

– $4.99 Deus Ex: Human Revolution – $2.99

Drakengard 3 – $7.49

Elevator Action Deluxe – $4.99

Final Fantasy X/X-2 – $12.49

Kane & Lynch: Dead Men – $1.49

Lightning Returns: Final Fantasy XIII – $9.99

Sleeping Dogs – $1.99

Space Invaders Infinity Gene – $4.99

TT Isle of Man: Ride on the Edge – $53.99

Thexder Neo – $2.49 PlayStation Vita & PSP Adventures of Mana – $4.99

Army Corps of Hell – $4.99

– $4.99 Call of Duty: Black Ops Declassified – $7.99

Dissidia 012 (duodecim) Final Fantasy – $4.99

Dissidia 012 Prologus Final Fantasy – $7.49

Dissidia Final Fantasy – $4.99

Final Fantasy III – $4.99

Final Fantasy IV – $7.49

Final Fantasy Tactics: The War of the Lions – $4.99

Lord of Arcana – $4.99

Tactics Ogre – $4.99

The 3rd Birthday – $4.99 PSOne Classic Chrono Cross – $4.99

Chrono Trigger – $4.99

Final Fantasy V – $4.99

Final Fantasy VI – $4.99

Final Fantasy VII – $4.99

Final Fantasy VIII – $4.99

Final Fantasy IX – $4.99

Final Fantasy Origins – $4.99

Final Fantasy Tactics – $4.99

Front Mission 3 – $2.99

Legend of Mana – $2.99

Parasite Eve – $2.99

Parasite Eve II – $2.99

Vagrant Story – $2.99 PlayStation Store Sales prices are in USD and may be higher in Canada.

Reminder: You can now download the free PlayStation Plus games for March.

What PS4 deals are you picking up during this week’s PlayStation Store Sales? Let us know in the comments below, and feel free to mention if there are any deals we may have missed or are any errors. We strive to be as accurate as possible, but mistakes do happen when you’re dealing with dozens if not hundreds of deals.