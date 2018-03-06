PSA: You Can Now Redeem March’s PlayStation Plus Free Games

Today is the first day that PlayStation Plus subscribers will be able to redeem the free March PlayStation Plus games. The free games for March will go away on April 3, 2018. That means players still have plenty of time to redeem games like Ratchet & Clank, Bloodborne, Legend of Kay, Mighty No. 9, and more. It’s definitely a solid month (check out how it compares to Games with Gold).

Of course, when that time comes there’ll be new free PlayStation Plus games in place of it. New additions to the line-up will take place in April 2018. There’s no word on what those games will be just yet, although they’ll be unveiled later this month.

Here are the free PlayStation Plus games that left and entered the PlayStation Plus Instant Game Collection today in both North America and Europe:

What do you think of the free March PlayStation Plus games? Which of the newly available PlayStation 4 games will you be playing first? Are you happy or disappointed with the list of games from Sony because you own several of them already?

Let us know what you think about all of these free March PlayStation Plus titles in the comment section below!