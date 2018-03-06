Read the Assassins Creed Origins update 1.4 patch notes

Read the Assassin’s Creed Origins Update 1.40 Patch Notes
Assassin’s Creed Origins update 1.4 is now available for all platforms. The latest patch for the action role-playing game adds in a reward to the game’s Discovery Tour, and adds support for The Curse of the Pharaohs expansion.
Check out the full Assassin’s Creed Origins update 1.4patch notes below:
New Features
- Added support for the “The Curse of the Pharaohs” expansion
- Added a reward to the main game for completing the Discovery Tour – finish all 75 guided tours to find out what that reward is.
New Game+
- Fixed an issue blocking the quest “Homecoming” from progressing when Hypatos is knocked down by a blunt weapon
Discovery Tour
- Fixed an issue where the Discovery Tour progress could be lost after reinstalling the base game without patching to the latest version
- Fixed an issue that could limit the speed of a mount in all areas
The Hidden Ones
- Removed the possibility of selling the Mysterious Papyrus at the Bureau
Main Game
Quest
- Fixed an issue preventing the “Kill Sefetu’s archers” objective from completing in the quest “All Eyes on Us”
- Fixed an issue preventing the player from giving the amulet to complete the quest “A Dream of Ashes”
- Fixed an issue with mounts appearing in the fight ring during the quest “Lady of Slaughter”
Gameplay
- Improved enemies reactions to observing a Chain Assassination
- Added the possibility of parrying with the shield while carrying a torch
- Changed the description of the Hou Yi’s Bow to indicate that it has Poison on Hit ability instead of Instant Charging
- Fixed the displayed Player Level on a save game which could drop back to 40 after uninstalling an add-on
- Fixed an issue preventing Camp Shetjeh from completing
- Fixed an issue preventing the Gracious Attire from appearing in Weaver Shops
- Fixed an issue with Phylakes that would stop spawning
- Fixed an issue preventing the playable character from leaving the Krocodilopolis arena after performing a Fast Travel
- Fixed an issue preventing the playable character from controlling mounts of assassinated NPCs
World
- Fixed an issue that could prevent the output of any sound when resuming the game after being inactive.
- [PC] Fixed low-quality textures for low and very low texture details
- [PC] Fixed flickering artifacts on multi-monitor setup
- [PC] Fixed resolution option when using portrait mode
System
- Improved overall stability of the game application
- [PC] Fixed an issue preventing the completion of the ”Seshem.eff Er Aat” tomb after quitting the game with Alt-F4 after having activated the Ancient Mechanisms
Assassin’s Creed: Origins update 1.4.0 is available now.