South Park: The Fractured But Whole DLC Out This Month

Ubisoft announced today that some brand new DLC for South Park: The Fractured But Whole (get it? like…butthole) will be coming to PlayStation 4, Xbox one, and PC on March. The DLC, titled From Dusk Till Casa Bonita, will add an all-new story campaign and superhero class to the game, and will launch with a price of $11.99.

As for the story in the DLC, Mysterion’s sister is in trouble, as she’s fallen in love with the Vamp Kids of South Park, who have descended upon the town and taken over Cartman’s favorite restaurant, Casa Bonita. Of course, he can’t let that stand, and players will have to go in and defeat the brood, allowing them to check out some of the more iconic locations the restaurant is known to have.

For more on the upcoming DLC, check out a brief description of it below, and let us know if you’ll be picking it up in the comments:

Mysterion’s sister is in trouble. She’s fallen in with the Vamp Kids of South Park, who have descended upon Cartman’s favorite restaurant, Casa Bonita. Visit the famous family eatery and explore Black Bart’s Cave, watch the cliff divers, taste the magic of Mexico and defeat the brood of Vampires. Fight darkness with darkness and embrace the new Netherborn class, which features four new occult powers. Dress the part in new Goth costumes and gain some sweet loot. Enter the battle alongside Henrietta, the Goth: a powerful support Witch, and bring your new powers and buddy to the rest of your superhero adventure.

South Park: The Fractured But Whole is available now.