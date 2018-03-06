Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege Outbreak Event Live Now

After a month of waiting, players of Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege will finally be able to jump into the Outbreak event that kicks off the Year 3 content for the game. The event, and Operation Chimera’s two new operators, are now live in the game. For more on the Outbreak event, make sure to check out the full trailer for the new mode below.

Besides the event, the new operators will also be available in the adversarial multiplayer Operation Chimera mode. Both operators are specialists in biohazard situations who are well equipped to deal with the new parasitic outbreak that’s hit the small town of New Mexico in the game.

For more information on some of the changes to the game in Year 3, check out below:

Among the Year 3 changes announced at the Six Invitational, the development team revealed new adjustments for select Year 3 game editions, providing more accessibility and better progression for Siege newcomers. From today, the Renown cost of the original 20 Operators and all attachments will be removed for all players who own the Standard Edition or the Advanced, Gold, and Complete editions In addition, players who purchase the Starter Edition after today will receive a total of six random Operators, up from 2 Operators in the previous version. Once activated, players will receive three random Attackers and three random Defenders from a selection of 10 operators. “These changes are part of the dev team’s ongoing commitment to enrich Siege players’ experience. We want to make sure each season offers new gameplay mechanics. It’s a new layer I want to develop for the game” explains Xavier Marquis, Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege Creative Director.

Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege is available now.