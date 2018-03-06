Far Cry 5 Post-Launch Roadmap Outlines Live Activities for Main Game and Far Cry Arcade

With today’s announcement of Far Cry Arcade, Far Cry 5’s map editor and competitive multiplayer component, Ubisoft has also outlined some of the free activities that will make up the game’s post-launch content plans. The Far Cry 5 roadmap once again highlights the season pass, which will include three new chapters of alternate universe Far Cry content. These expansions include Hours of Darkness (a Vietcong themed add-on), Lost on Mars, and Dead Living Zombies. The Far Cry 5 season pass also includes Far Cry 3 Classic Edition, which will be the first time that game has been made available on current generation consoles.

In addition to the paid season pass, Far Cry 5 and Far Cry Arcade will be the host of a number of free activities. Each Tuesday in April will have Far Cry 5 live events, which will presumably be live events that will occur within the Far Cry 5 open world of Hope County. Every Friday in April will be Friday Arcade Nights. At this point, it’s not entirely clear what these free activities and live events will bring to the table, but we expect Ubisoft to offer additional details soon. If not, it’s only three more weeks before the game officially launches and we find out then.

Finally, Far Cry Arcade will receive additional object updates and Ubisoft dev maps made in the map editor. Ubisoft is pulling from its entire library of games for Far Cry Arcade map editor assets, and the Far Cry 5 roadmap seems to infer additional support that will come post-launch, with new objects consistently added to build a robust catalog of assets for use in creation of your own maps and missions.

It was recently revealed that Far Cry 5 will have microtransactions, however loot boxes won’t be present in the game. If you can’t wait to get your hands on Far Cry 5, a prequel short film titled Inside Eden’s Gate was released yesterday, and is free to watch for Amazon Prime members. If you’re on the fence about the Far Cry 5 season pass, we published a feature on why it’s the perfect add-on to support in an age where post-launch monetization of games is such a touchy subject.