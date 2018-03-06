VASARA HD Collection Announced, Launching in Early 2019

QUByte Interactive has announced today that the company has acquired worldwide rights to VASARA, a bullet hell shoot-em-up franchise developed and published way back in 2000. The franchise was relatively unknown but did spawn a sequel, VASARA 2, that released in 2001. Now, QUByte will be re-releasing the game as an HD Collection on Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, and PC in early 2019.

For those who might not be aware, VASARA used a standard two-button system for attacking and played similarly to other bullet hell games of the time. Along with the standard attacks in the game, players will also be able to utilize a Vasara attack that is essentially a larger version of the normal attack in the game. While no other release information is available, we’ll be sure to update you as more comes out.

For more on the upcoming HD Collection, check out below:

Story

VASARA is set in the year 1600 A.D. The current ruler of Japan, Hideyoshi Hashiba has died and Ieyasu Tokugawa is planning on taking over. The three protagonists are trying to keep Tokugawa from succeeding, battling their way through a series of warlords sent by Tokugawa to stop them. Gameplay

VASARA uses a two-button system for attacking. The primary attack involves rapidly pressing the first button which will fire regular bullets. Each character also has a melee attack that can be used by holding the button down. The melee attack will not only damage an enemy, but also deflect any bullets in the way.

The VASARA HD Collection will launch sometime in 2019.