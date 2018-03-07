Kojima, Media Molecule, Naughty Dog, More Celebrate Horizon Zero Dawn’s One Year Anniversary

As Horizon Zero Dawn reaches one year since release, PlayStation reached out to multiple developers and fans to put together a video celebrating the enduring legacy of the game. Hideo Kojima of Kojima Productions, Siobhan Reddy from Media Molecule, and Anthony Newman at Naughty Dog were just some of the people who talked about the epic that Guerrilla created. The video explores everything from the impressive technical aspects of Horizon, to the world-building and storytelling in the environment and characters, and even dives into how fans are interacting with the game through cosplay and photo mode.

If you have yet to see the stats for Horizon’s first year, Guerrilla released some interesting numbers, such as how many arrows have been fired from Aloy’s bow, which machines were killed the most, and which monsters were the most deadly. The full infographic is a storied look at just how much players did in Horizon Zero Dawn over the last year.

That’s not all Guerrilla is doing to celebrate the Horizon Zero Dawn one year anniversary though! They’ve given players the opportunity to get a free PS4 theme and avatars, as well as offering discounts on specific Horizon merch in the PlayStation Gear store, and a discount on the full game if you haven’t yet picked it up. Horizon landed the top spot as our own best PlayStation exclusive for 2017, and was a strong contender for Game of the Year winner.

On a Reddit AMA, the studio talked about some cut content from the game and the development process. They also talked about how the music in the game was created. If you’re a Monster Hunter: World player, there is currently a limited time quest to play earn unique armor so that you can play as Aloy, the main character from Horizon Zero Dawn. Better hurry though! The limited time event ends soon.