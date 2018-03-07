Europe PlayStation Store Sales Features Savings on PS4 Exclusives
Sony is putting on quite the sale for European gamers and are discounting their biggest exclusives. That means games like Horizon Zero Dawn, Uncharted, and more are up to 70% off. These deals are valid until March 21, 2018.
Check out the full list of Europe PlayStation Store sales below:
PS4
- ALIENATION™
- ALIENATION™ DLC Season Pass
- Ape Escape 2
- Arc the Lad: Twilight of the Spirits
- BEYOND: Two Souls™
- BEYOND: Two Souls™
- Bloodborne™ The Old Hunters
- Bloodborne™: Game of the Year Edition
- Bound™
- CounterSpy™
- Dark Chronicle™
- Dark Cloud™
- Dead Nation™: Apocalypse Edition
- Doki-Doki Universe™
- Drawn to Death™
- DRIVECLUB™
- DRIVECLUB™ Apex Expansion Pack
- DRIVECLUB™ BIKES
- DRIVECLUB™ BIKES Expansion
- DRIVECLUB™ BIKES MV Agusta Expansion Pack
- DRIVECLUB™ BIKES Suzuki Expansion Pack
- DRIVECLUB™ Downforce Expansion Pack
- DRIVECLUB™ Finish Line Expansion Pack
- DRIVECLUB™ Full Game for PlayStation®Plus
- DRIVECLUB™ Horsepower Expansion Pack
- DRIVECLUB™ Lamborghini Expansion Pack
- DRIVECLUB™ Lamborghini Icons Expansion Pack
- DRIVECLUB™ No Limits Expansion Pack
- DRIVECLUB™ Redline Expansion Pack
- DRIVECLUB™ RPM Expansion Pack
- DRIVECLUB™ Season Pass
- DRIVECLUB™ Turbocharged Expansion Pack
- DRIVECLUB™ VR
- DRIVECLUB™ VR
- Entwined™
- Escape Plan™
- Escape Plan™ Collection
- Everybody’s Golf
- Everybody’s Golf – Nam Rong Bay Country Club
- Everybody’s Golf Balata Country Club
- Everybody’s Golf Custom Club Set 1
- Everybody’s Golf Custom Club Set 2
- Everybody’s Golf Green Country Club
- Everybody’s Golf Off-road Golf Buggy
- Everybody’s Golf Special Tickets x10
- Everybody’s Gone to the Rapture™
- Everybody’s Tennis
- FantaVision
- Farpoint
- Fat Princess™ Adventures
- Fat Princess™ Adventures Mega Loot Bundle
- Flower™
- flOw™
- Forbidden Siren
- God of War® III Remastered
- Gran Turismo™ Sport
- Gran Turismo™ Sport Digital Deluxe Edition
- Gravity Rush™ 2
- Gravity Rush™ Remastered
- Guilty Gear Xrd -Sign-
- Hardware: Rivals
- Heavy Rain™
- HELLDIVERS ™ Reinforcements Mega Bundle
- HELLDIVERS™
- HELLDIVERS™: Super-Earth Ultimate Edition
- Here They Lie
- Hidden Agenda
- Hohokum™
- Horizon Zero Dawn™
- Horizon Zero Dawn™ Complete Edition
- Horizon Zero Dawn™: The Frozen Wilds
- Hustle Kings™ VR
- inFAMOUS Second Son™
- inFAMOUS Second Son™ + inFAMOUS™ First Light
- inFAMOUS Second Son™ Legendary Edition
- inFAMOUS™ First Light
- Insurgent Pack
- Intercept Online Co-op Expansion Pack
- Jak 3™
- Jak and Daxter: The Precursor Legacy™
- Jak II™: Renegade
- Jak™X: Combat Racing
- Journey™
- Journey™ Collector’s Edition
- KILLZONE™ SHADOW FALL
- KILLZONE™ SHADOW FALL and Season Pass Bundle
- KILLZONE™ SHADOW FALL Intercept Online Co-op …
- Kinetica
- Knack 2
- KNACK™
- Knowledge is Power
- LittleBigPlanet™ 3
- LocoRoco™ 2 Remastered
- LocoRoco™ Remastered
- Malicious™ Fallen
- Malicious™ Fallen Digital Deluxe Edition
- MATTERFALL
- Nioh
- Nioh – Bloodshed’s End
- Nioh – Complete Edition
- Nioh – Defiant Honour
- Nioh – Dragon of the North
- Nioh Season Pass
- OKAGE: Shadow King
- PaRappa The Rapper 2
- PaRappa the Rapper Remastered
- PaRappa the Rapper, LocoRoco, Patapon Remaster …
- Patapon™ Remastered
- PlayStation®VR Worlds
- Primal
- RESOGUN™
- RESOGUN™ – Heroes Expansion
- RESOGUN™ Season Pass
- RESOGUN™: Defenders Expansion Pack
- RIGS Mechanized Combat League
- Rise of the Kasai
- Rogue Galaxy™
- Shadow of the Beast™
- Sound Shapes™ Ultimate Bundle
- Stifled
- Super Stardust™ Ultra
- Super Stardust™ Ultra VR
- Tearaway™ Unfolded
- That’s You!
- The Heavy Rain™ & BEYOND: Two Souls™ Collec…
- The Jak and Daxter Collection
- The Last Guardian™
- The Last of Us™ Remastered
- The Last of Us™: Left Behind (Standalone)
- The Mark of Kri
- The Order: 1886™
- The Unfinished Swan™
- Tumble VR
- Twisted Metal: Black™
- Uncharted: The Lost Legacy
- Uncharted™ 2: Among Thieves Remastered
- Uncharted™ 3: Drake’s Deception Remastered
- UNCHARTED™ 4: A Thief’s End Digital Edition
- Uncharted™: Drake’s Fortune Remastered
- Uncharted™: The Nathan Drake Collection
- Until Dawn: Rush of Blood
- Until Dawn™
- War of the Monsters
- Wild Arms 3
- WipEout™ Omega Collection
PS3 and Vita
- 3D Collection
- BEYOND: Two Souls™
- CounterSpy™
- Crash Bandicoot 3 Warped™
- Crash Bandicoot®
- Crash Bandicoot®2: Cortex Strikes Back
- CTR™: Crash Team Racing
- Dead Nation™ + Road of Devastation
- Dead Nation™ + Road of Devastation
- Destruction Derby™
- Entwined™
- Escape Plan™ Collection
- Everybody’s Golf®
- Everybody’s Golf®: World Tour Complete Edition
- Flower™
- flOw™
- Freedom Wars™
- God of War: Ascension™
- God of War: Ascension™ Ultimate Edition
- God of War® Collection
- God of War® Collection Volume II
- God of War® HD
- God of War® II HD
- God of War®: Chains of Olympus
- God of War®: Ghost of Sparta
- God of War®: Ghost of Sparta [PSP]
- God of War®: Chains of Olympus [PSP]
- Gravity Rush™
- Guilty Gear Xrd -Sign-
- HELLDIVERS ™ Reinforcements Mega Bundle
- HELLDIVERS™
- HELLDIVERS™: Super-Earth Ultimate Edition
- Hohokum™
- ICO™ and Shadow of the Colossus™ Classics HD
- ICO™ Classics HD
- inFAMOUS™
- inFAMOUS™ 2
- inFAMOUS™ Collection (Total Size 25.6GB)
- inFAMOUS™: Festival of Blood – Full Game
- Jak 3™
- Jak and Daxter: The Precursor Legacy™
- Jak and Daxter™: The Lost Frontier [PSP]
- Jak II™: Renegade
- Journey™
- Killzone™ Mercenary
- Killzone™: Liberation PLA
- Kula World™
- LittleBigPlanet™
- LittleBigPlanet™ [PSP]
- LittleBigPlanet™ 2
- LittleBigPlanet™ 2 Extras Edition
- LittleBigPlanet™ 3
- LittleBigPlanet™ Karting
- LittleBigPlanet™ PlayStation Vita
- Malicious™ Rebirth
- MediEvil®
- MediEvil™: Resurrection [PSP]
- Military Mission Pack
- MotorStorm® 3D Rift
- MotorStorm® Apocalypse
- MotorStorm® RC Complete Edition
- MotorStorm™ Revenge Weekend
- Murasaki Baby™
- Oreshika™: Tainted Bloodlines
- PlayStation® All-Stars Battle Royale
- PlayStation® All-Stars: Battle Royale (PS Vita)
- PlayStation®Vita Pets
- PSN Picks: Killzone® + inFAMOUS™: Festival o…
- Puppeteer™
- rain™
- Ratchet & Clank™
- Ratchet & Clank™ 2
- Ratchet & Clank™ 3
- Ratchet & Clank™: A Crack In Time
- Ratchet & Clank™: All 4 One
- Ratchet & Clank™: Nexus (PS3)
- Ratchet & Clank™: QForce
- Ratchet & Clank™: Quest for Booty
- Ratchet & Clank™: Tools of Destruction
- Ratchet and Clank™: Size Matters [PSP]
- Ratchet™: Gladiator
- Resistance 2™
- Resistance: Burning Skies™
- Resistance: Fall of Man™
- Resistance: Retribution™ [PSP]
- RESOGUN™
- Shadow of the Colossus™ Classics HD (PS3 PSN)
- Siren Blood Curse™
- Sly 2: Band of Thieves™
- Sly 3: Honour Among Thieves™
- Sly Cooper: Thieves in Time™
- Sly Raccoon
- Sly Raccoon™
- Soul Sacrifice™
- Sound Shapes™ Ultimate Bundle
- Spy Mission Pack
- Spyro The Dragon Trilogy
- Super Stardust HD™ Complete
- Super Stardust™ Delta
- Tearaway™
- Tekken™ 5: Dark Resurrection Online
- The Jak and Daxter Trilogy
- The Last of Us™ – Left Behind
- The Last of Us™ Game of the Year Edition
- The Last of Us™: Left Behind (Standalone)
- The Ratchet & Clank™ Trilogy
- The Sly Trilogy
- The Unfinished Swan™
- TOKYO JUNGLE
- Uncharted 2: Among Thieves™ (File Size 19.5GB)
- Uncharted 3: Drake’s Deception™ Game Of The Y…
- Uncharted: Drake’s Fortune™
- Uncharted: Fight for Fortune™
- Uncharted: Fight for Fortune™ Complete Edition
- Uncharted: Golden Abyss (ENG/POL/POR/RUS/SCA/SP…
- Uncharted: Golden Abyss™
- Wild Arms™
- WipEout®
- WipEout® 2048
- WipEout® Complete Game Pack
- WipEout® HD
Digital Zone
- AQUA KITTY DX
- Brut@l
- Burly Men at Sea
- Burly Men at Sea Maestro Beard Edition
- Coffin Dodgers
- CONTRAST
- Don’t Knock Twice
- Fallen Legion Bundle
- Guacamelee! Super Turbo Championship Edition
- Guacamelee! Super Turbo Championship Edition – …
- Infinity Runner
- InnerSpace
- IRON CRYPTICLE
- Jetpack Joyride
- KILLALLZOMBIES
- Knee Deep
- Late Shift
- Lovers in a Dangerous Spacetime
- Masquerade: The Baubles of Doom
- Oddworld: New ‘n’ Tasty
- OlliOlli
- OlliOlli: Epic Combo Edition
- OlliOlli2: Welcome to Olliwood
- Reus
- REUS – Deluxe Edition
- ROCK BOSHERS DX
- Rock ‘N Racing Bundle
- Rock’N Racing Off Road DX
- Soul Axiom
- Spy Chameleon
- STARDRONE VR
- STARWHAL
- Teslagrad
- The Bunker
- The Golf Club™
- Toby: The Secret Mine
- Trulon: The Shadow Engine
- Volgarr the Viking
