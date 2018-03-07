PSLS  •  Deals  •  News  •  PS Vita / PlayStation Vita News, Trophies, Reviews, and More  •  PS3 / PlayStation 3 News, Trophies, Reviews, and More  •  PS4 News, Trophies, Reviews, and More

Europe PlayStation Store Sales Features Savings on PS4 Exclusives

March 7, 2018Written by Tyler Treese

Sony is putting on quite the sale for European gamers and are discounting their biggest exclusives. That means games like Horizon Zero DawnUncharted, and more are up to 70% off. These deals are valid until March 21, 2018.

Check out the full list of Europe PlayStation Store sales below:

PS4

PS3 and Vita

Digital Zone

Let us know in the comments below if you’ll be taking advantage of any of these Europe PlayStation Store sales!

[Source: PlayStation Blog]

Tags:
Kojima, Media Molecule, Naughty Dog, More Celebrate Horizon Zero Dawn’s One Year Anniversary
See Marcus Stroman and Trea Turner Compete in MLB The Show 18
AdChoices
PlayStationLifeStyle.net is a property of CraveOnline Media, LLC, an Evolve Media, LLC company. ©2018 All Rights Reserved.