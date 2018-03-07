Fortnite 20 Player Teams Mode Coming to Battle Royale

Fortnite 20 Player Teams Mode Coming Tomorrow

There will soon be a new way to play Fortnite Battle Royale. Epic Games announced today that they’re adding a new Fortnite 20 player teams mode to the popular free-to-play multiplayer title’s Battle Royale mode. As the name suggests, the mode will allow players to cooperate in teams larger than ever before, and will have five separate squads of 20 facing off for multiplayer supremacy.

It should be an exciting new way to play Fortnite Battle Royale, and players won’t have to wait long to try it out. The new 20 player teams offering will be added on March 8, 2018. That’s tomorrow, so make sure you start getting your massive squad ready. Epic Games also released a new teaser video announcing the upcoming mode.

Check out the Fortnite 20 player teams mode trailer below:

The popular free-to-play shooter got a new update today. Check out the complete Fortnite update 1.47 patch notes below:

Fortnite is available now for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC.

