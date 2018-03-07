Toyota GR Supra Racing Concept Coming to Gran Turismo Sport

Polyphony Digital is bringing the Toyota GR Supra Racing Concept to Gran Turismo Sport. The concept car was developed by Toyota Gazoo Racing, and is a racing model based upon the classic sports car. It’ll be added to the PlayStation 4 exclusive racing game soon, and will be a part of the game’s April update.

Here’s how the Toyota GR Supra Racing Concept is described over at the official Gran Turismo website:

The ‘GR Supra Racing Concept’ is a concept model based on the Toyota Supra sports car produced up to 2002, brought back after 16 years as a race car. It was developed by Toyota Gazoo Racing, the division of Toyota that handles their motorsports activities and the ‘GR’ sports car series. This traditional long nose – short deck form machine, is a front engine, rear wheel drive 2 door coupe. The compact body utilizes light weight high strength carbon composite materials implemented in front line racing. The large blister fenders and rear wing, as well as the rear diffuser, were developed to provide superior aerodynamic and driving performance. The suspension, wheels, tires, and brakes utilize pure race spec hardware. The interior contains a dashboard with a rear view monitor, racing seats, steering wheel with paddle shifters. The column, pedals, and roll cage are all complying with racing specifications too. The Supra was loved by fans all over the world for a quarter of a century as “The Sports of Toyota”, and left a solid footprint in motorsports including the All-Japan GT race series, the IMSA Sports Car Races in the U.S., and the Le Mans.

Gran Turismo Sport is available now exclusively for PlayStation 4.

[Source: Gran Turismo]