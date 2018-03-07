See Marcus Stroman and Trea Turner Compete in MLB The Show 18

MLB The Show 18 is shaping up to be a big year for Sony’s yearly baseball game. The game will feature a revamped Road to the Show mode, a “major gameplay engine tune up,” and a new player tagging system. The game itself looks quite impressive, and there are over 1,000 new gameplay animations that’ll be in the March 27, 2018 release. Now Sony has released a new video showing off two top players, Marcus Stroman and Trea Turner, going up against each other.

Check out the new MLB The Show 18 Marcus Stroman vs. Trea Turner video below:

Here’s what Sony had to announce about the upcoming MLB The Show 18 features (via the PlayStation Blog):

This year we’re bringing back Road to the Show, Diamond Dynasty, Battle Royale, Conquest, and Franchise Mode, and will have a major gameplay engine tune up among other features. Baseball is a game of details. At its core there’s pitching, hitting, catching, throwing, and tagging. All of those areas of the game have received major development resources this year. Below are a few changes we’ve revealed in our trailer: Expansion of Road to the Show

Dynamic crowds like Judge’s Chambers

New unique home run celebrations

Revamped hitting engine with improved physics

Rewritten player tagging system

Over 1,000 new gameplay animations

More legends

Sony also recently unveiled several preorder bonuses:

Retailer Pre-order Items PS Store Early Access starting March 23

10 Standard Packs

1 Legend Card

5,000 Stubs

Instant Reward | Aaron Judge Rookie Flashback Card for MLB The Show 17 GameStop / EB Games Early Access starting March 23

10 Standard Packs

+ additional 5 Standard Packs

1 Legend Card Target (US), Best Buy (US and Canada), Walmart (US) Early Access starting March 23

10 Standard Packs

1 Legend Card

MLB The Show 18 releases March 27, 2018 exclusively for PlayStation 4.