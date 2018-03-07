New ONRUSH Gameplay Video Shows Vehicular Mayhem

Originally debuted during Sony’s Paris Games Week 2017 press conference, developer Codemasters’ upcoming arcade racing game called ONRUSH was a change of pace for the studio. Unlike a lot of the studio’s racing titles, this isn’t a simulation title; instead it’s an arcade game. Recently we got a release date, as Codemasters revealed that it will release June 5, 2018, and now we’ve got a brand new video showing off additional gameplay.

Check out the new ONRUSH gameplay video below:

Here’s how Codemasters describes the upcoming arcade racer:

It’s been too long since there was an awesome, all-out arcade racing game! It’s great that there’s so much choice for those of you who love choosing tyres and tweaking set-ups, but what happened to the love for physics-defying, fast-paced, all-action racing? ONRUSH is a brand new game that celebrates everything you loved about the iconic arcade titles of yesteryear, but in a visually stunning, phenomenally fun and fresh take on what it means to race.

They also revealed the game’s PS4 deluxe edition, which includes “eight exclusive vehicle designs, a deluxe crashtag, two unique tombstones, a special vortex buggy and eight console exclusive designs.” Check it out below:

ONRUSH is set to release on June 5, 2018 for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC.

Let us know what you thought of the newly released ONRUSH gameplay trailer in the comments below. Are you excited for arcade racing to return to consoles from a developer with the reputation of Codemasters, or would you rather see them work on another simulation?