Log Into Overwatch To Get a Free Kerrigan Skin For the StarCraft 20th Anniversary

It’s kind of hard to believe that StarCraft will turn 20 years old this month, but here we are in 2018. In celebration of the StarCraft 20th anniversary, Blizzard is doing what they love to do and cross-celebrating between their games. There are a lot of treats for PC players, but console gamers aren’t being left out of the celebration, even though StarCraft is a PC game.

For about the next month, you can log into Overwatch to get a free Kerrigan skin for Widowmaker.

Unlocked and loaded. Log in to Overwatch between now and April 3 to celebrate @StarCraft’s 20th Anniversary with a FREE Widowmaker KERRIGAN skin. pic.twitter.com/X0e7JEDWw6 — Overwatch (@PlayOverwatch) March 6, 2018

That’s it! All you have to do is log in before April 3 and the Widowmaker Kerrigan skin is yours. Sarah Kerrigan was a Ghost and a member of the Terran Confederacy before (2o-year old spoilers ahead!) she was turned into the Zerg Queen of Blades and became one of the primary antagonists against the Terran leadership. I remember my young self being absolutely shocked at the major twist when I came across it in the original StarCraft campaign. Now it’s about as well known of a spoiler as the death of Aeris or Vader being Luke’s father.

Kerrigan is a perfect fit for Widowmaker, as Widowmaker’s story parallels Kerrigan’s forced transistion from good to bad. Widowmaker was once an Overwatch operative before she was brainwashed to become a TALON assassin. The fact that Blizzard is giving her a human Kerrigan Ghost skin makes me believe that the developer still sees a light of good and humanity left in these two women.

In other Overwatch news, Blizzard recently announced the latest hero that will be added to the game. Brigitte Lindholm, daughter of Torbjorn and squire to Reinhardt is currently available on the PC’s public test server, but will soon be widely available in the main game on both PC and console.

