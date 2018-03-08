Batman: The Enemy Within Episode 5 Out This Month, Has Two Unique Finales

Telltale Games is keeping a solid release schedule for Batman: The Enemy Within, and announced today that the fifth and final episode will launch March 27, 2018. Called Same Stitch, episode five will feature “two unique finales (and two possible Jokers) in one episode.”

Check out the Batman: The Enemy Within Episode 5 description below:

“What would you choose: a friend whose unhinged approach to justice turns your allies against you, or a sworn enemy who will stop at nothing to see you suffer as your city burns? Based on the relationship you’ve built with John Doe, you’ll see one of two very different stories play out. So what’ll it be, Bruce: friend…or foe?”

For even more on Batman: The Enemy Within, check out our review of the fourth episode:

I started to see a glimpse of what awaits in the final moments of episode four, as I had effectively turned the Joker into a vigilante rather than a supervillain. However, he’s one who doesn’t use the same moral code as Bruce Wayne. I know that will inevitably lead to the end of our very strange friendship as he’s not nearly as worried about harming those who have done wrong. I’ve been very vocal in the past about how I don’t find the Joker to be the most compelling Batman villain, but I have to give credit where it’s due. Telltale has not only managed to make one of the most interesting incarnations of the Harlequin of Hate, but the slow build has paid off wonderfully over two seasons. It doesn’t feel rushed at all, and it has all built up to a natural point where John Doe is finally embracing his madness in a way that was impacted by the player. I’m incredibly excited to see what happens next, and to see what sort of chaos I accidentally helped cause.

Batman: The Enemy Within Episode 5 releases March 27, 2018 for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC, and mobile.