EA Servers Down, Impacting Battlefront 2, FIFA 18, and Battlefield 1

EA servers are down for many games which means players are being met with error messages when trying to log in and play online. The EA Help Twitter account confirmed that “fiber cuts” are affecting the ability to connect to their games. As of this writing, the EA servers have been down for a few hours and there aren’t any further updates on when the issue might be resolved.

We’ve heard about several fiber cuts making it hard to connect to the internet. That also affects how you connect to our games and https://t.co/FsLr81tLiC. This is still being investigated and we’ll keep you posted when we know more. -EA Help Team — EA Help (@EAHelp) March 8, 2018

The report of EA servers down means that games like Star Wars Battlefront II, FIFA 18, and Battlefield 1 are all impacted, with those games displaying error messages when you attempt to play. Reports continue to flood in from users, and we confirmed the issue ourselves on a couple of EA games, like Star Wars Battlefront II.

We’ll let you know when EA updates and gives the all clear, but for now, don’t bother trying to load up Star Wars Battlefront II, FIFA 18, or Battlefield 1 if you are looking to play online. Are you impacted by the EA servers being down? Were any of these games on the list of what you planned to play today?