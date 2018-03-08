Rumor: Dragon Ball FighterZ DLC Season 2 Roster Revealed

DasVergeben is a particularly renowned leaker in the fighting game community, having correctly leaked information about Injustice 2, Dragon Ball FighterZ, and other titles. Now he’s back with new information on the upcoming Dragon Ball FighterZ Season 2 DLC, although it comes from a different source than usual, so take it with a grain of salt.

The source says that the second season of DLC will feature eight new characters. Excitingly, several female fighters will be coming to the roster including Videl and Kale. Other rumored characters include Tapion, Gogeta, Muten Roshi, Raditz, Zarbon, and Cabba. The leak also says that the first season of DLC will be out by July 2018.

Here’s the full information from the Dragon Ball FigherZ Season 2 leak (via DasVergeben’s Reddit post):

Season 2 DLC was just finished planning and they started translating the paperwork the day before they got fired.

The character packs were as follows, the first will be out before the end of the year. Season 2 according to them will be: Tapion and Gogeta Muten Roshi and Videl w/ Great Saiyaman Raditz and Zarbon Cabba and Kale w/ Caulifla

Season 1 DLC (Broly, Bardock, Normal Goku, Normal Vegeta, Vegito Blue, Merged Zamasu, 17, and Cooler) will all be out by July from what they know.

It’s important to note that DasVergeben said to treat this as a rumor and with a grain of salt. His track record in the past has definitely been spot-on, but he does clarify that this is not his usual source, and that he hasn’t been able to confirm everything.

Furthermore, here’s what Mark Julio, who serves as a community advisor for Bandai Namco, had to say about the supposed leak over at the fighting game forum 8WayRun:

Hey, just wanted to say the so called ‘leaker’ is making stuff up. lol. Don’t trust everything you see on the internet. And no, I’m not going to go into this further. Please look forward to SOULCALIBUR VI!

Dragon Ball FighterZ is available now.

[Source: Reddit via Shoryuken]