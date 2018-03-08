Rumor: SoulCalibur VI’s Guest Character is From One Piece

DasVergeben is a particularly renowned leaker in the fighting game community, having correctly leaked information about Injustice 2, Dragon Ball FighterZ, and other titles. Now he’s back with new information on SoulCalibur VI, although it comes from a different source than usual, so take it with a grain of salt.

The source says that the roster will be comprised of 22 characters at launch, and that six more will arrive as DLC. Another particularly interesting tidbit is that supposedly the guest character will be Roronoa Zoro of One Piece fame. He’d certainly be an awesome addition and Bandai Namco already has a relationship with that series.

Here’s the main bullet points of the leak (via DasVergeben’s Reddit post):

The full roster as far as they knew will be 22 characters at launch with 6 more as DLC (their information was admitted to be around a month old, which they mentioned something of later as to something that did change since they last knew)

Some specific characters they knew about included Hwang, Talim, Grøh’s adoptive father is named Friderich, Maxi’s lover named Jacker (whom I leaked information about previously but did not know his name), and Roronoa Zoro from the One Piece anime/manga as the guest character.

3 of the 6 DLC characters they knew about included Zasalamel, Cervantes, and that there would be a female guest character in the pack, which they mentioned the Zasalamel as DLC plans obviously changed last month. I had leaked on 8WayRun that the rumblings I was hearing about him is that he was being changed to being a launch roster character last month as well. Then he was revealed yesterday, confirming that he did.

It’s important to note that DasVergeben said to treat this as a rumor and with a grain of salt. His track record in the past has definitely been spot-on, but he does clarify that this is not his usual source, and that he hasn’t been able to confirm everything.

Furthermore, here’s what Mark Julio, who serves as a community advisor for Bandai Namco, had to say about the supposed leak over at the fighting game forum 8WayRun:

Hey, just wanted to say the so called ‘leaker’ is making stuff up. lol. Don’t trust everything you see on the internet. And no, I’m not going to go into this further. Please look forward to SOULCALIBUR VI!

SoulCalibur VI is set to release for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC sometime in 2018.

[Source: Reddit via Shoryuken]