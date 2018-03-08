Massive Entertainment Working on The Division 2, Will Be Shown at E3 2018

Ubisoft has confirmed that Tom Clancy’s The Division 2 is in the works. The sequel will once again be headed by developer Massive Entertainment, and will continue its unique combination of shooter and MMO elements. Since it’s a AAA title from Ubisoft, a bunch of other studios are also involved. This includes Ubisoft Annecy, Redstorm, Reflections, Ubisoft Bucharest and Ubisoft Shanghai. More information is expected to hit at E3 2018.

“We are very pleased to announce that we are currently working on Tom Clancy’s The Division 2,” announced Creative Director Julian Gerighty. “The development is led by Massive Entertainment and driven by close collaboration with Ubisoft Annecy, Redstorm, Reflections, Ubisoft Bucharest and Ubisoft Shanghai. The Division 2 will be based on an updated version of the Snowdrop Engine that will help us realize our ambitions for this title. More importantly, we can also invest all the experience we’ve accumulated over the past two years in this sequel to make sure everything is going well.”

Gerighty revealed that the game will be unveiled at E3 2018 in June. He also said that more support for the original game is coming. “After the celebrations of our two year anniversary, we will support the game with two more title updates. These will be two brand new Global Events; Include more Legendary difficulty missions and an Xbox One X update that will rediscover the beautiful and emblematic New York City with all its stunning details in both 4K and 1080p.”

[Source: 4-traders]