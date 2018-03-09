More Details on That Final Fantasy XV Tekken 7 Crossover Happening Next Week

Final Fantasy XV has been a hotbed of unexpected crossovers and collaborations, and the latest is another yet another in the bizarre list of collaborations with various other properties. We know that a Final Fantasy XV Tekken 7 crossover is happening, though details are scarce as to what exactly the crossover will contain. We know for certain, after having been announced last year, that Noctis is headed to Tekken 7 as a guest fighter, but no details were given at the time as to what might be coming to Final Fantasy XV in exchange, if anything.

Square Enix is hosting a Final Fantasy XV Active Time Report Tekken 7 Collaboration Special that will feature a special guest, Tekken series chief producer, Katsuhiro Harada. The Active Time Report will also feature Final Fantasy XV director Hajime Tabata. Taking place on March 14 at 20:00 JST they will look at this week’s release of Final Fantasy XV Royal Edition and Final Fantasy XV Windows Edition, as well as talk about Final Fantasy XV main character Noctis Lucis Caelum being added as a fighter Tekken 7. Given the history of Final Fantasy XV crossovers, my guess is we’ll also see something from Tekken 7 make its way over into Final Fantasy XV.

Final Fantasy XV has received crossovers with Assassin’s Creed, Half-Life, The Sims, and more. It’s amazing that Square Enix has been able to put together so many partnerships with other publishers and games that don’t fall under their umbrella. Most often, these crossovers result in a trade both ways. The likelihood of something Tekken 7 related being added to Final Fantasy XV is pretty high, especially with how the Active Time Report is being framed and hosted by Square Enix and bringing in the Tekken series chief producer.

Are you excited for the Final Fantasy XV Tekken 7 crossover? What would you like to see come from Tekken 7 and go to Final Fantasy XV?

[Source: Gematsu]