Fortnite Mobile Will Support Cross Play and Progression with PS4

Fortnite mobile is on the way. Epic Game announced that they’ll be bringing their hit free-to-play shooter to iOS and Android. What’s particularly interesting is that this won’t be a different version of Fortnite Battle Royale, as they promise it’ll have the “same gameplay, same map, same content, same weekly updates.”

Furthering their point of parity, Fortnite mobile will support cross play and cross progression on PlayStation 4 and PC. That means that players can continue to progress on the go on either iOS or Android, and then jump back into the same account once they are home on PlayStation 4. Epic says that they “believe this is the future of games.”

Here’s the official Fortnite mobile announcement:

Fortnite Battle Royale is coming to mobile devices! On phones and tablets, Fortnite is the same 100-player game you know from PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC, and Mac. Same gameplay, same map, same content, same weekly updates. Starting Monday, you can sign-up for the Invite Event on iOS. Support for Android will be coming in the next few months. In partnership with our friends at Sony, Fortnite Battle Royale will support Cross Play and Cross Progression between PlayStation 4, PC, Mac, iOS and eventually Android. This means players across devices can squad up with friends and play together. We believe this is the future of games. The same game on all platforms. Console quality graphics and action. Play when you want, where you want.

Players can sign-up for Fortnite mobile over at the official website starting on Monday, March 12, 2018.