Have a Sneak Peek of Super Robot Wars X’s First Chapter in Japanese Language

Bandai Namco has uploaded a 13-minute long sneak peek of Super Robot Wars X‘s Chapter 1, titled Preface of the Journey. This footage is taken with the male protagonist Iori Iolite selected as the main character. In the full game, the player will be able to choose between him and the female protagonist Amari Aquamarine.

Super Robot Wars X is the latest iteration in the long-running strategy RPG series Super Robot Wars, which gathers characters and stories from numerous Japanese mecha anime shows into a grand story. Some of the shows included in this title are Mazinger Edition Z: The Impact!, Tengen Toppa Gurren Lagann, Aura Battler Dunbine, Code Geass: Lelouch of the Rebellion R2, and of course a number of Mobile Suit Gundam titles including the popular Mobile Suit Gundam Wing: Endless Waltz. In this sneak peek video, we also see Wataru from Mashin Hero Wataru, one of the titles that are making their SRW debut with this game.

A couple of fine prints have also been put up by Bandai Namco in the video’s description:

This video is extracted from the first chapter in Super Robot Wars X‘s main story.

Some of the BGMs in this video have been changed from the actual Super Robot Wars X copy.

Super Robot Wars X will be released for PlayStation 4 and PlayStation Vita in Japan on March 29. An English localization is also in the works and will be released in Southeast Asian countries of Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, Thailand, and the Philippines one month later on April 26. Due to the convoluted licensing processes for the numerous mecha anime titles involved in this game, importing the Asian English version will be your best bet if you live in North America or Europe.

[Source: Bandai Namco]