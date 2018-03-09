This Store Clerk DLC Costume in Attack on Titan 2 is Exclusive to a Certain Store in Japan

Koei Tecmo has published yet another costume gameplay trailer for promoting their Attack on Titan 2 video game. However, this one is different from the rest in particular as it involves a collaboration with a real Japanese store chain. Levi Ackerman has an extra costume based on Lawson’s store clerk uniform, and this is available from a serial code which is given only by pre-ordering or purchasing the game at Lawson’s Loppi & HMV stores.

Lawson has been known to collaborate with a lot of Japanese games, and there have been many cases of game characters getting exclusive costumes based on the chain’s store clerk uniforms. However, these costumes are only available by pre-ordering or buying the games from Lawson stores. And perhaps due to some sort of licensing involved, these uniforms rarely ever appear in overseas releases.

If you are somehow able to get this serial code and input it into a Japanese PSN account, this costume should be unlocked in the Japanese release version of the game. It can be worn by Levi in both daily life and battle.

Koei Tecmo’s Attack on Titan 2 will be released first in Japan for PlayStation 4, PlayStation Vita, and Nintendo Switch on March 15. The Western release, which adds a Steam version and replaces the Vita with Xbox One, will be out five days later on March 20.

[Source: Koei Tecmo]