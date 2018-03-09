XXXTentacion Fortnite

The Star of XXXTentacion’s ‘King’s Dead’ Remix is Fortnite

It’s safe to say that Fortnite is a cultural phenomenon at this point. Millions are playing the free-to-play shooter, and its twist on the battle royale genre has been a complete hit for Epic Games. Not only is the game impossible to avoid in gaming discussions, it’s also taking over the rap world.

XXXTentacion and Joey Bada$$ just put out a remix to the hit Future, Kendrick Lamar and James Blake track “King’s Dead” from the Black Panther soundtrack. It’s a banger of a track as both artists deliver great verses over the familiar beat. However, it’s XXXTentacion that winds up having arguably the best moment on the song, and it all stems from a reference to Epic’s popular video game.

Moments after saying that he’s “got good karma like the Dalai Lama,” XXX raps that he “build[s] to the pussy like Fortnite.” It’s one hell of a punchline, and one that gets him in some hot water with a girl on the track. She interrupts the song to call him a “cabrón,” and then asks “¿Qué tu dijiste?“ in bewilderment at his verse. It’s an excellent moment in one of the hottest remixes in recent memory.

Epic Games recently announced that Fortnite is coming to mobile. Here’s more on that upcoming version of the game:

Fortnite Battle Royale is coming to mobile devices! On phones and tablets, Fortnite is the same 100-player game you know from PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC, and Mac. Same gameplay, same map, same content, same weekly updates. Starting Monday, you can sign-up for the Invite Event on iOS. Support for Android will be coming in the next few months. In partnership with our friends at Sony, Fortnite Battle Royale will support Cross Play and Cross Progression between PlayStation 4, PC, Mac, iOS and eventually Android. This means players across devices can squad up with friends and play together. We believe this is the future of games. The same game on all platforms. Console quality graphics and action. Play when you want, where you want.

Fortnite is available now.