Stealth Horror Game Hello Neighbor Coming to PS4 This Summer

Following a leak by European rating board PEGI, tinyBuild has confirmed that its suburban stealth horror game Hello Neighbor is coming to PlayStation 4 this summer. The game’s already out on PC and Xbox One.

Here’s a description of the title via PlayStation blog:

Hello Neighbor is a stealth horror game about sneaking into your creepy neighbor’s house. You play against the Neighbor, an AI-powered antagonist who tracks your every move and adapts to your behavior. The game starts off in what seems to be a normal suburban house, where you play as a kid who catches his next door Neighbor hiding something (or someone?) in his basement. Naturally, the most logical thing to do is break in, and see what’s in it. Of course, we don’t recommend actually doing this in your typical Seattle suburb. The game plays like a stealth horror experience set in a sandbox. You outsmart the AI while solving puzzles and progressing closer to uncover what’s in the basement. Filled with mysteries and Easter eggs, Hello Neighbor has a story split up into three acts. Each act dives deeper into the rabbit hole.

You can check out an announcement trailer above.

We’ll update our readers when a release date is announced.