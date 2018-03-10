Learn More About SoulCalibur VI’s Groh in New Video

Bandai Namco Entertainment has released a new behind-the-scenes video with producer Motohiro Okubo, in which he offers more details about SoulCalibur VI‘s Groh while showcasing some gameplay.

We’re told that the developers chose Norway as the character’s home country because his appearance, facial features, and demeanor gives a North European vibe. However, Okubo does acknowledge that it could be down to how the region is portrayed in Japan.

Groh comes with a Double Saber, which features a blade that can be split in two and used to perform special moves in battles. Okubo further said:

The sword itself is quite distinctive and the way that it is used in the game is also extremely unique. I think you’ll see that when watching gameplay. In addition to this kind of unique feature, the way that Groh moves in the game is incredibly cool, particularly the way that his clothing flaps and shifts around after he has made a cut. His set of moves and actions make him a really fascinating character for me and I’m looking forward to you all having fun with him. Groh is going to be an extremely important character in SoulCalibur VI. We’ll have more information for you soon, and really appreciate your patience.

SoulCalibur VI is set to release for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC sometime in 2018.