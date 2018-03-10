Nintendo Switch Title Super Bomberman R Rated for PS4

If a listing on the Korean rating board’s website is anything to go by, Konami’s bringing Nintendo Switch exclusive Super Bomberman R to the PlayStation 4.

The game first released in March last year, and according to Konami’s recent financial report, it’s been enjoying a “stable” performance. An official announcement hasn’t been made yet but we’ll make sure to keep our readers posted. In the meantime, check out a description for Super Bomberman R via Nintendo:

Bomberman is back as Super Bomberman R! Place bombs and collect power-ups to blast your way through classic ‘Battle’ or ‘Story’ mode. Play ‘Battle’ mode where up to eight players are dropped within a maze until the ‘last man standing’ is declared the winner. Venture through ‘Story’ mode where one to two players work cooperatively to clear a series of 50 stages in order to save the galaxy. Key features in Super Bomberman R include: 3D stages with dynamic environments

Bomberman siblings and well-known enemies are back with rich personality

Battle mode for up to 8 players via local connection and online gameplay

Konami also released quite a lot of free content for the game after its launch.

