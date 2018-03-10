PSLS  •  News  •  PS4 News, Trophies, Reviews, and More

Nintendo Switch Title Super Bomberman R Rated for PS4

March 10, 2018Written by Zarmena Khan

super bomberman r ps4

If a listing on the Korean rating board’s website is anything to go by, Konami’s bringing Nintendo Switch exclusive Super Bomberman R to the PlayStation 4.

The game first released in March last year, and according to Konami’s recent financial report, it’s been enjoying a “stable” performance. An official announcement hasn’t been made yet but we’ll make sure to keep our readers posted. In the meantime, check out a description for Super Bomberman R via Nintendo:

Bomberman is back as Super Bomberman R! Place bombs and collect power-ups to blast your way through classic ‘Battle’ or ‘Story’ mode.

Play ‘Battle’ mode where up to eight players are dropped within a maze until the ‘last man standing’ is declared the winner.

Venture through ‘Story’ mode where one to two players work cooperatively to clear a series of 50 stages in order to save the galaxy.

Key features in Super Bomberman R include:

  • 3D stages with dynamic environments
  • Bomberman siblings and well-known enemies are back with rich personality
  • Battle mode for up to 8 players via local connection and online gameplay

Konami also released quite a lot of free content for the game after its launch.

Are our readers looking forward to Super Bomberman R?

[Source: Korean Ratings Board via Destructoid]

Tags: ,
PSA: TERA Open Beta’s Underway on Consoles
Deus Ex Creator Lambastes Devs Behind Violent Video Games Shown in White House Reel
AdChoices
PlayStationLifeStyle.net is a property of CraveOnline Media, LLC, an Evolve Media, LLC company. ©2018 All Rights Reserved.