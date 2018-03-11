Dark Souls: Remastered Network Test Announced

Bandai Namco Entertainment America has announced that the upcoming Dark Souls remaster will be undergoing a network test prior to its launch on May 25.

Dates for the test, regional availability, and information on what it will entail will be shared in due course but a press release states that it’ll be available for free on all platforms. “This free network test will give players the ability to play a part of Dark Souls: Remastered prior to its launch and test the game’s unique online features,” wrote the publisher.

For more on the game, check out our previous coverage and an official description below:

Dark Souls: Remastered allows players to explore the twisted ancient land of Lordran in the first title of the critically acclaimed action role-playing series like never before. Experience the rich world of Dark Souls in upscaled 4K resolution with 60FPS when playing on a PlayStation 4 Pro system, Xbox One X, and PC. From their first timid steps to absolute mastery, players will build their characters by strategically adapting to daunting foes, exploring haunting locations, and amassing a large collection of weapons, armour and magic spells to utilise for a truly unique playstyle. Hidden in the world of Dark Souls: Remastered are nine online covenants to uncover that will motivate your online interactions. Collaboration or confrontation, support or betrayal – which allegiance will you choose? Up to six players can join together online to help, or hurt, each other throughout their quest.

We’ll update our readers when we have more info.