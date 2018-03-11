New Neptunia Game, Tentatively Titled Brave Neptune, in Development at Western Studio

Mary Skelter 2 wasn’t the only announcement Compile Heart made this weekend. The developer also revealed that the next Neptunia game is currently in development at Artisan Studios, which is based in Quebec, Canada.

This is the first time a Western studio will be working on a game in the Neptunia series. Artisan’s website states that the project – a 2D action game with hand-drawn art – is tentatively titled Brave Neptune.

Platforms have yet to be confirmed but Gematsu points out that studio’s website previously displayed PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and Steam logos before the Brave Neptune page was updated.

No other details are available at this time but we’re told to expect more information in the April 26 issue of Dengeki PlayStation. In the meantime, check out the announcement video above (available in multiple languages), in which the developers express their excitement over working on a series that they love.

CEO Mario Rizzo said that he was “shocked and awed” when Artisan was approached by Compile Heart. “We look forward to your feedback, and we hope for your support,” he added while addressing fans. We’re also told that the studio specializes in 2D art and animation.

As usual, we’ll update our readers when we have more information.

[Source: Artisan Studios]