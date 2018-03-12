Assassin’s Creed Origins Curse of the Pharaohs DLC Out Tomorrow

Earlier today, Ubisoft announced that the second major DLC for Assassin’s Creed Origins, Curse of the Pharaohs, will be releasing worldwide tomorrow. The new expansion is set four years after the events of the original game and will continue Bayek’s journey as he travels to the ancient city of Thebes. You can check out the trailer for the DLC below.

As part of the DLC, Bayek’s level cap has been raised to 55, and seven new abilities can also be unlocked in the game. Some of them, like Dash Boost, are buffs to other abilities, but there are some others that will act as their own ability, like Overpower Fury, which heals Bayek and removes any status ailments when he unleashes a certain attack. Four new archery abilities have also been added to the game. When Curse of the Pharaohs launches on March 13, it will be part of the Assassin’s Creed Origins Season Pass and can be purchased separately for $19.99.

For more on the upcoming DLC, check out a brief description of it below:

Curse of the Pharaohs, the third major expansion for Assassin’s Creed Origins, takes Bayek to find a mysterious artifact in Thebes, where he immediately runs into much more than he bargained for. Instead of the mortal and deceitful Order of the Ancients, he finds undead pharaohs materializing in the streets and slaughtering civilians. The Pharaoh’s Curse, as the locals call it, likely has something to do with all the grave robbers treating the Valley of the Kings like a strip mine for antiquities, forcing Bayek to hunt down key artifacts linked to each pharaoh in order to put them to rest.

Assassin’s Creed Origins is available now.