Here’s a Detailed Preview of Attack on Titan 2 Character Customization From Dengeki

Dengeki, one of the biggest Japanese gaming media outlets, has published a new video that covers the character customization menu of Koei Tecmo’s Attack on Titan 2 in detail. You can watch the video in the Japanese language right above.

In this Attack on Titan 2 video game, you will be able to create your very own character in the Attack on Titan universe. The main story mode will let you experience the story of the anime’s first two seasons from the perspective of your own character.

Koei Tecmo provides a robust character customization feature in this game, where you can do detailed adjustments on the character’s face and body build. You are free to choose a combination of the provided facial parts: Hairstyle, eyes, nose, mouth, and other accessories. There are also sliders that let you adjust height, face width, eyebrow positions, and more. If you are creating a female character, there is even a slider to adjust her breast size. Finally, you can also change the colors of your hair, eyes, skin, and clothes from the respectively provided palettes.

Koei Tecmo’s Attack on Titan 2 will be released later this week on March 15 in Japan and Asia on PlayStation 4, PlayStation Vita, Nintendo Switch, and Steam. The Western release is coming five days later on March 20, and the Vita release will get replaced with Xbox One.

[Source: Dengeki]