Watch Yui Ishikawa and Marina Inoue Duke It Out in the PS Vita Version of Attack on Titan 2

Koei Tecmo has published the third Attack on Titan 2 presentation video featuring Japanese voice actresses Yui Ishikawa and Marina Inoue who respectively voiced Mikasa Ackerman and Armin Arlert in the popular series. This is the last presentation video uploaded before the game is finally released in the East this week.

In this video, the voice actresses use their respective characters to play the multiplayer versus Annihilation Mode in the PlayStation Vita version which supports ad-hoc connections. Marina Inoue is assisted by the game’s producer and COO of Koei Tecmo Games Hisashi Koinuma who uses Hange Zoe, while Yui Ishikawa gets supported by an unnamed Koei Tecmo staff who picks Eren Jaeger.

Although we only see 2-vs-2 in this video, Annihilation Mode can support up to a 4-vs-4 team versus where each player is mainly tasked to slay the Titans to contribute points for their team. However, there will be also interactable NPCs that can help each team, as well as side missions that will reward additional points. So although Mikasa and Eren are considered as the strongest couple in Attack on Titan—proven with a higher team score on the number of titans beaten—Marina Inoue & Hisashi Koinuma’s team is able to win the match by having more points from completing the side missions.

Koei Tecmo’s Attack on Titan 2 will be released later this week on March 15 in Japan and Asia on PlayStation 4, PlayStation Vita, Nintendo Switch, and Steam. The Western release is coming five days later on March 20, and the Vita release will get replaced with Xbox One.

[Source: Koei Tecmo]