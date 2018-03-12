Brand New PixARK Gameplay Footage Released

Earlier today, Snail Games revealed a brand new gameplay trailer for their upcoming, voxel-based sandbox game PixARK that will be coming to retail and digital distribution on PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, and Xbox One later this year. The game, which is inspired by and set in the world of ARK: Survival Evolved, brings a different take on the survival game by introducing a more casual, Minecraft-like experience to it.

Much like the Ark series that the game is based on, PixARK will have the survival, dinosaur taming, crafting, base building, and co-opertive tribes aspects that fans have come to love. According to the studio, the game will have over 100 dinosaurs and creatures to tame, a robust character creation and progression system, and more than eight biomes to explore.

“With PixARK, we’ve taken the action and excitement that older players know and love in ARK to a new direction in order to introduce that world to an entirely different audience,” said Peter Kang, director of live operations and business development, Snail Games. “PixARK is a fun, colorful game that introduces players of all ages to ARK while adding creative building modes and a clever pick-up-and-play experience.”

For more on what to expect when the game launches later this year, check out below:

Single player and online multiplayer

The ability to collect and craft items and build bases

Over 100 dinosaurs and other creatures to tame, train and ride

Character progression and customization

Procedurally generated worlds, with no two worlds ever being the same

Creative Mode which allows players to construct whatever they can imagine

More than eight unique biomes to explore, including deserts, jungles, caves and more

PixARK is set to launch sometime in 2018.