Demon’s Souls Has Been Rated by the ESRB Again

With the closure of Demon’s Souls‘ online servers, fans have been clamoring for a PlayStation 4 remake of the influential action role-playing game. Coincidentally, a new ESRB rating of the game has gone live on the rating board’s website today. Unfortunately, the rating is once again for the PlayStation 3 version, and it’s not related to any potential remaster that has been heavily speculated upon.

Here’s the full ESRB rating:

This is a role-playing game (RPG) in which players attempt to save the medieval kingdom of Boletaria from demons. Players manage a number of stats (e.g., strength, endurance, intelligence) and inventory items while battling humans, animals, and supernatural enemies. Players use melee weapons (swords and axes), bows for ranged attacks, and magical spells to kill an assortment of enemies (e.g., human soldiers, dogs and rats, giant insects, demons). Attacks usually result in large clouds of dark red blood; blood appears splattered on walls, floors, and around corpses in several environments. During one boss battle, blood continually spurts out of the wound of a demon’s stomach and covers a large portion of the floor.

The listing from its description to the M-rating and listing of Atlus USA as its publishing is identical to the game’s original PlayStation 3 rating besides one difference. It simply doesn’t have the disclaimer that specifies thst “online interactions not rated by the ESRB.” With the game’s servers now down, that’s most likely the cause for the reclassification. So, either way, this shouldn’t be used to get your hopes for Demon’s Souls PS4 up or down. It’s unrelated, even if the timing lines up with recent speculation.

[Source: ESRB]