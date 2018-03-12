Here are the Details of the First Sword Art Online: Fatal Bullet DLC Batch

Bandai Namco has released a new trailer detailing the upcoming DLC for the recently released Sword Art Online: Fatal Bullet. While three DLC batches have been planned so far, this trailer focuses on the first batch, titled Champion of Gunfire, which is slated for release in Spring 2018; although it is worth noting that last week’s Dengeki PlayStation magazine mentioned that it will be out in April.

You can read the list of additions in Fatal Bullet‘s 1st DLC batch Champion of Gunfire right below:

New characters: Yamikaze, Dyne, and Musketeer X

Deathmatch Battle in the online versus mode

Bullet of Bullets (originally available in Kirito Mode, this tournament will be also accessible to the Avatar with this DLC. It will be an offline single-player mode where you fight other characters encountered randomly)

New story (which takes place before the player’s squadron enters SBC Flugel) and quests

High-difficulty dungeons and enemies

Costumes, hairstyles, and more

In addition to that, this trailer also informs that the second DLC batch, Creator of Moat Camp, will add Clarence and Shirley from Sword Art Online Alternative: Gun Gale Online. The third and last DLC batch planned so far, Driver of Machines, will add Alice and Eugeo from Sword Art Online: Alicization.

All three DLC batches above are available as soon as they are released if you have purchased the Sword Art Online: Fatal Bullet season pass.

[Source: Bandai Namco]